Lynch acquires Coldwell Banker Excel

ELKO – Coldwell Banker Excel’s new owner, Kaci Lynch, has been selling real estate since she was 18 years old, and now she is a broker with two offices in Elko and one in Spring Creek.

“I’m very excited for the new journey. It has always been my goal to become a broker and own my own company,” she said. “I received my license at age 18 and never looked back.”

Lynch said she first worked for Reed Minton at Help U Sell in Spring Creek in 2006 and shortly after that joined Coldwell Banker.

“My goal as new owner of Coldwell Banker Excel is to bring value to each and every client experience, whether buying or selling. We have a team of 34 knowledgeable and experienced agents with three offices throughout the Elko area,” she said. “I am looking forward to serving the Elko community for many years to come.”

Currently, Coldwell Banker's main office is located at 700 Idaho St., the office in Spring Creek is at 114 Tonka Lane and the second Elko office is at 990 Fifth St.

Lynch bought Coldwell Banker Excel earlier this year from James Winer, who owned the company for 20 years and is still involved in real estate.

The agency became Coldwell Banker Excel in 2020 but has a long history in Elko, beginning in 1992 when Lois and Mike Nannini started Coldwell Banker Nannini Realty. Winer acquired the agency in 2002, changing the name to Coldwell Banker Q-Team Realty, and through the acquisition and merger of Algerio Realtors in 2009, became Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty.

