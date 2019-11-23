MacLean has U.S. representative in Elko

Canadian underground mining equipment company MacLean Engineering now has a representative in Elko, Dan Millette, who is manager of U.S. sales.

He said the company decided to open a U.S. division and chose Elko to be the headquarters. The division officially started in the summer, and Millette is now looking at companies in Elko that could provide warehousing and receiving for the company.

“We’re trying to get a parts depot here and stock with $70,000 in parts to start,” Millette said.

He also is quoting prices for mining equipment in Nevada and elsewhere in the U.S.

MacLean Engineering’s business development manager for Western North America, Adam Howse, stated in a news release that “Elko is the heart of the Nevada mining industry with its geographic positioning in the Carlin gold trend, one of the world’s top gold producing regions. We are committed to putting the expertise and infrastructure in place to support and grow our U.S. client base over the long term in Nevada, as well as Utah, Arizona and Montana.”

“It’s underground mining equipment, bolters, mixers, shotcrete sprayers and utility vehicles,” said Millette, who is also product manager for shotcrete equipment and has 40 years of experience working in the shotcrete industry.

