Mail-in election to delay official results by 10 days

CARSON CITY – Election results in Nevada’s first mail-in ballot primary will be officially reported 10 days from today.
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced a reporting schedule to voters, candidates and media outlets on Monday.
The reason for the delay is that by law, county election officials have seven days to receive and count mail-in ballots postmarked on or before June 9.
“Limited in-person voting locations will be available on June 9. In-person ballot drop off locations will also be available on June 9,” stated a press release from Cegavske’s office.
Voters appearing in person to cast their ballot will be given a paper ballot, except in Washoe County, where voting machines will be used.
In Elko County, ballots will be accepted between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. June 9. Polls close after the last voter has dropped off a ballot in the lobby of the first floor of the Elko County Annex behind the Elko County Courthouse.
Replacement ballots and same-day voter registration will also be available on June 9 in the lobby of the Elko County Annex.
Counties statewide will be reporting election results to the Secretary of State and posted on the website about an hour-and-a-half later.
Additional results will be posted online at 9 a.m. June 11 until June 17, and will include ballots county election officials counted the previous day.
A final tally of ballots will be certified and posted on June 19.
Due to COVID-19 state directives and concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Cegavske canceled in-person voting for the primary election.
“Secretary Cegavske would like to thank all 17 county election officials and their staff for the tremendous work they put into preparing for the state’s first-ever vote-by-mail election,” her office stated.
“Since the vote-by-mail primary election was announced on March 27, countless hours have been spent in order to ensure the primary election could be conducted on June 9, as required by state law. The Secretary would also like to thank the voters of Nevada who have overwhelmingly responded positively to the temporary change to a vote-by-mail election.”
In Elko County, the Clerk’s office mailed more than 21,000 ballots to voters. As of Friday, County Clerk Kris Jakeman reported more than 4,500 votes had been returned by mail or early voting at the Elko County Library.
The mail-in primary applies to only the 2020 primary. The general election is expected to be conducted under normal circumstances on Nov. 3.
