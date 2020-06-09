Mail-in election to delay official results by 10 days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARSON CITY – Election results in Nevada’s first mail-in ballot primary will be officially reported 10 days from today.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced a reporting schedule to voters, candidates and media outlets on Monday.

The reason for the delay is that by law, county election officials have seven days to receive and count mail-in ballots postmarked on or before June 9.

“Limited in-person voting locations will be available on June 9. In-person ballot drop off locations will also be available on June 9,” stated a press release from Cegavske’s office.

Voters appearing in person to cast their ballot will be given a paper ballot, except in Washoe County, where voting machines will be used.

In Elko County, ballots will be accepted between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. June 9. Polls close after the last voter has dropped off a ballot in the lobby of the first floor of the Elko County Annex behind the Elko County Courthouse.

Replacement ballots and same-day voter registration will also be available on June 9 in the lobby of the Elko County Annex.