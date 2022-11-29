 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Mailbox lights being installed in Spring Creek

Spring Valley Parkway mailbox light

This light post illuminating mailboxes on Spring Valley Parkway near Brent Drive is one of four installed by the Spring Creek Association, with four more planned in the coming months. 

 Toni Milano

SPRING CREEK – New lights are coming to Spring Creek’s mailboxes with installations planned throughout the homeowners' association.

Four light posts have been set up at mailboxes in each residential section of Spring Creek.

The locations include the Firehouse Fields, Valley Bend Drive, Spring Valley Parkway and Thistle Drive.

The goal is to put in lights at all 32 mailbox locations in Marina Hills, Vista Grande, Sunset Ridge and Palace Heights sections of the homeowners association, according to Jessie Bahr, SCA general manager and president.

“We placed a few lights to test how they work and residents seem to like them,” Bahr said. “We will add more as the budget allows.”

Bahr explained the idea came from HOA members who voiced concerns about safety when gathering their mail at night, especially during the winter with ice and snow on the ground.

At the end of the month, the project will continue with four more light posts installed at each of the tracts, Bahr said.

Courts, K-12 schools, business & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Breaking News