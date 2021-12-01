Majority of Elko County commissioners oppose school bond

If the Elko County commissioners were the ones deciding on the school bond question that is coming before the voters in this month’s special election, the bond would fail.

At the county commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, former Elko Mayor Chris Johnson, who leads the Citizens for Elko County committee in support of the bond, talked with the commissioners, and then each of the commissioners shared their thoughts. Rex Steninger, Wilde Brough and Cliff Eklund all expressed their opposition to the bond, while Delmo Andreozzi said he will be voting for the bond and Jon Karr said he would not say which way he will be voting, although he did question some of the school district’s recent projects.

There were a variety of opinions shared at Wednesday’s meeting, but there was general consensus on a few issues. Everyone agreed that people should put some time into following what the Elko County school district is doing, and studying some of the complexities of the school bond question before they make a decision on which way to vote.

There was also a lot of skepticism about the school board’s decision to build a performing arts center at Elko High School. That project was budgeted at $12 million but the budget grew to about $20 million, according to the comments on Wednesday.

In his opening comments, Johnson said people can go to the school district website to learn about what is going on in the school district and their plans for capital improvements.

“The school district has done an excellent job in transparency,” he said.

Johnson said he has received lots of thank-yous and supportive comments since he has gotten involved in supporting the bond election.

The 50-cent bond, if approved, will continue capital funding after June 20, 2022, for up to $150 million in bonds to pay for brick-and-mortar projects, including new buildings, classroom and gymnasium expansions, structural maintenance, and ADA upgrades.

Supporters of the bond say it is needed because the 75-cent Pay-As-You-Go property tax levy will expire in 2022. In 2020, 56% of Elko County voters voted to stop the renewal of PAYG.

During public comments on Wednesday, one Spring Creek resident lamented the defeat of PAYG.

“If there was a ballot right now that said Pay-As-You-Go, and this bond, I guarantee you, Pay-As-You-Go would pass,” Mike Smith said. “I would rather see misused funds as Pay-As-You-Go, than misused funds under the deep debt and perpetual debt that we’re going to get.”

He said he is concerned about the schools taking on a big debt, and he also didn’t feel that brick-and-mortar projects are the most important part of education. He said his daughters went to classes in modular buildings, and “they did quite well, with good, solid teachers. Their education was not dampened at all by those modular trailers.”

Commissioner Steninger said, “Lately it seems like the forces have really been coming out to pass this bond. Not many people have been stepping up and saying no, except for Mr. Smith here.”

“I think my view is shared by a lot of people in this county,” Steninger said. “I hope there’s a silent majority that’s going to come and defeat this bond. I am certainly going to vote against it.”

“The last straw for me was that performing arts center they built at the high school campus.”

Steninger said he thought the school funds should be spent more equitably between all the schools in the county.

Commissioner Brough said he is concerned about the schools taking on debt when the local economy has the potential to go through big fluctuations because it is based on gold mining.

Brough said that in 1996 when he was on the school board, the school district wanted a bond to build a new high school in Elko, and he was the only school board member who resisted.

In 1998 gold prices dropped, hitting a low of $255.85 an ounce on Aug. 4, 1999. Brough said he was told at the time that 500 homes were for sale in Spring Creek, and more than that were for sale in Elko.

“If we had bonded in ‘96, that school would have been boarded up,” Brough said.

“I don’t know anybody that doesn’t like Elko County schools,” Brough said. “I get a little bit perturbed when I read these letters … that claim that you’re a child hater, or you don’t want to see good schools in Elko or whatever it is, because you don’t want to vote for the bond.”

Commissioner Eklund he was concerned about what could happen if interest rates go up.

“When I asked what happens if that 50 cents doesn’t cover the payments on this bond, I was told that the other entities are just going to have to step up and help them out,” Eklund said. “And that concerned me a little bit. Because we have small communities like Wells and Carlin that don’t have the budget to step up and help them out.”

Eklund also said he would like to see more equity, with more spent on the schools in smaller towns in the county.

“A lot could have been done with the $38 million spent up here on the hill four blocks from the convention center,” Eklund said.

Commissioner Andreozzi said the school district has had recent construction projects in Spring Creek and West Wendover. He said school tax funding is very complicated, but if the 50-cent bond is not approved and later comes back incrementally, it may not have the same value because of tax caps. He also said if voters defeat the bond their taxes won’t go down, but the money that would go to needed school construction projects will instead go to other departments.

Andreozzi said it makes sense to keep working on brick-and-mortar projects at schools in the upcoming years, since interest rates are currently low and inflation is high, so the projects could end up costing a lot more if they are put off.

“Make the best-informed decision you can make, and vote,” Andreozzi said.

“We really need to know the conditions of our schools, and where they need to go, and why they need to go to where they need to be,” Johnson said toward the end of the discussion. “This decision that we need to make on Dec. 14 is a big, huge decision. We’re talking $9 million a year in funding that’s going to go away for the school district.”

“We as citizens, we need to get involved, so that’s when I made the decision, I decided that I needed to get involved,” Johnson said. “If we don’t get this on this election I’m not going to go anywhere, and I’ll be right back.”

“I’m going to listen, and we want to work together as a community to come to the best plan for our Elko schools,” Johnson said. “Because you’re right, we love these schools. My best memories are from Elko High School. And I wish that upon all students and everyone, that they can have that same experience.”

