Make a trip to the Trail Center

The California Trail Interpretive Center eight miles west of Elko has been busy this spring. Lots of locals are ready to get out and go to the activities at the Trail Center, and people from across the country have been pulling in to learn about the history of the California Trail.

“Visitation is definitely picking up,” Trail Center Manager Paul Brownlee said.

The Center had more than 500 visitors in one recent week, and on June 1, 129 people spent some time looking through the Center.

“It’s been good to see people flowing in here, especially after being closed for so long,” Brownlee said.

The Trail Center was closed for a while during the pandemic, and then was open for two days a week, and went to five days a week on April 6. Starting June 6, the Center will be open seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

“We’re excited to have it open, excited to be going to seven days a week,” Brownlee said. “The staff is great, they’re energized, they’re ready to go.”

The Center now has a team of four Bureau of Land Management staff, two permanent Southern Nevada Conservancy staff and one Nevada Outdoor School staff. They’ll be adding to their core team with two summer employees hired through the Southern Nevada Conservancy.

The staff has been working on organizing lots of events at the Trail Center, and people have been coming out to enjoy all kinds of activities, including historical talks, make-and-take projects, and hikes. Some of the activities coming up include a buffalo chip toss on June 11, axe throwing on June 23, a children’s story time and craft on June 24, and a talk on the history of Fort Halleck on June 25.

“There’s just lots going on,” Brownlee said. “We’ll have programming four days a week following California Trail Days. We’ve expanded our programs from two a month when I got here, to now we’ll do one each day Thursday to Sunday.”

Recently more than 180 people went to the Center for a night sky program. They looked through telescopes at constellations, took short hikes, and enjoyed hot chocolate and s’mores.

“The night sky program has been a hit,” Brownlee said. “It was just really great to see all those folks come out.”

Another “star party” is coming up June 24 from 9 to 10:30 p.m.

Brownlee said they ask that people sign up for the events in advance to help with planning. Go to californiatrailcenter.org to see what’s coming up, and sign up for the events you are interested in.

This spring a lot of students from schools throughout Elko County have been visiting the Trail Center. Many weeks three or four school groups come to the Trail Center for programs and activities. Sometimes the Center staff travels to a school for classroom programs.

This year California Trail Days are back after a two-year hiatus. Trail Days will be June 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The popular weekend event features historical reenactors and a schedule of activities including a mural art walk, gold rush songs, and black powder demonstrations. There will be a pioneer dance with live music Saturday night.

“Through Our Own Eyes,” an art exhibit featuring paintings by Native American students from Owyhee Combined School, is also returning this year after two years off.

“We’ve had a lot of patrons asking if we were going to do it this year, so we brought that back,” Brownlee said.

This year there are 40 paintings in the exhibit, which will open June 18 and run through Oct. 31. A little over half of the paintings will be available for sale at prices set by the students.

