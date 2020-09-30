Make your pitch: GOED contest has cash prizes of up to $1,000

“We have some very bright individuals in our region,” said Sheldon Mudd, executive director of the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority. “People who have taken an idea and turned it into a design and then an actual product; some even acquiring national and international patents.

"Unfortunately, it takes more than this to be successful. If you want your product on the market you need connections, capital, and experience. This is what the Rural Pitch Day was designed for, to get your idea, service, or product out of your garage and onto the retail stores shelves.”

“The Rural Pitch Day was designed to create connections that allow rural entrepreneurs the opportunity to gain access to individuals who can help them realize the full potential of their products or ideas,” Mudd said.

The partnership of GOED, StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, University of Nevada-Reno, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, Audacity Fund, the Nevada Small Business Development Center and Nevada Cooperative Extension will support a network that will develop an ecosystem of entrepreneurs, mentors and investors to enhance successful business development across Nevada.