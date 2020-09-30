Make your pitch: GOED contest has cash prizes of up to $1,000

ELKO -- The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is partnering with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, business leaders and other government entities in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.
The rural Nevada Virtual Pitch Competition will be held on Nov. 6 with remote connections through Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.
The pitch competition will include educational resources and learning sessions to assist and elevate innovation and entrepreneurship efforts of rural Nevadans. Winning pitches will be awarded cash prizes up to $1,000, thanks to a sponsorship from NV Energy.
“This free event is designed to help existing businesses expand, or launch new innovative businesses in a challenging economy,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “To be part of a global economy, Nevada needs to utilize the talent and idea generation of our residents. We have seen global companies emerge from the idea stage, and we believe that when given an opportunity, such a company with global impact could come from our rural communities.”
“We have some very bright individuals in our region,” said Sheldon Mudd, executive director of the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority. “People who have taken an idea and turned it into a design and then an actual product; some even acquiring national and international patents.
"Unfortunately, it takes more than this to be successful. If you want your product on the market you need connections, capital, and experience. This is what the Rural Pitch Day was designed for, to get your idea, service, or product out of your garage and onto the retail stores shelves.”
“The Rural Pitch Day was designed to create connections that allow rural entrepreneurs the opportunity to gain access to individuals who can help them realize the full potential of their products or ideas,” Mudd said.
The partnership of GOED, StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, University of Nevada-Reno, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, Audacity Fund, the Nevada Small Business Development Center and Nevada Cooperative Extension will support a network that will develop an ecosystem of entrepreneurs, mentors and investors to enhance successful business development across Nevada.
“From an economic development perspective, this is the most cost effective way to develop a robust business environment within a community,” Mudd said. “Rather than convincing outsiders to invest and relocate to a region, create an atmosphere of entrepreneurial spirit that fosters new business from within – essentially ‘growing our own’.”
“Rural Nevada can tap into the resources of the startup economy in the Reno-Tahoe area,” said Patty Herzog, GOED’s Director of Rural and Community Development. “Over the past few years, the Reno-Tahoe area has seen a boom in entrepreneurship. Many large technology companies have moved to the Tahoe Reno Industrial Park and increased the spirit of entrepreneurship in Nevada.”
The event on Nov. 6 will allow resources from around the state to be available in every small city and town in Nevada.
“The Rural Nevada Entrepreneurship Program will bridge the urban, rural divide and develop a statewide business incubator program,” said Maggie Saling of StartUpNV, a nonprofit startup incubator. “We want to support emerging entrepreneurs we have in Nevada by providing them with the information, mentoring and access to funding they need.”
For more information contact NVRuralPitch2020@gmail.com.
