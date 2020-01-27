Making cowboy hats for Cowboy Poetry

ELKO — As the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering got started on Monday, 25 people gathered in the Gold Room at the Elko Convention Center set to work on a stylish piece of Western wear – their own handmade cowboy hat that they can wear the rest of the week and for years to come.
The hat-making students came from all over the country and from Canada. Some are old hands at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, but for many, this was their first time at the big event.
For Susan Jordan of Carbondale, Colorado, this was her third hat making workshop but her first time at the Cowboy Poetry Gathering. The hat workshop is what originally attracted her here.
“I was like, a hat making workshop!” Jordan said. “It’s fun to learn from different people, and learn the tricks of the trade, especially at this level. Doing everything by hand, it’s a lot of fun.
“That’s what brought me here, and I’m so excited to be here. This is awesome. I have to come back every year!”
Rod Nelson and his son Riley drove down Sunday from Cardston, Alberta, about a 13-hour drive. He said they first heard about the Cowboy Poetry Gathering about eight or 10 years ago.
“We’ve always planned on coming up, it just never happened,” Nelson said. “We don’t start calving for another three weeks, so we figured we had time to make it this year.
“This looks like it’s going to be quite a deal. Pretty impressive.”
Tom Brown of Cedar City, Utah, has been coming to the Cowboy Poetry Gathering most every year for about the past 10 years. This is the first time he has heard about the hat making workshop. His friend wanted to come to the workshop, so Brown decided to join him.
Roy Jackson, who owns a hat shop in Salmon, Idaho, has been coming to the Cowboy Poetry Gathering every other year for about the past 20 to lead the hat-making workshop. He led the first workshop on his own, and he had 10 students.
“We slowly worked our way up to what we have now, 25 students, and that’s the max,” Jackson said.
This year Jackson brought along the co-owner of the store, Berenice “Ben” McNeven, and senior hatter Wendy Schewe to help lead the class.
The hat-making students let Jackson know ahead of time the color and style of the hat they wanted to make. Some students went online and looked at the variety of options and then selected their hat style; others are making a hat that will be pretty similar to the one they wear regularly. The instructors provide each student with a raw felt hat body, and they bring along the hat blocks appropriate for the styles each student wants to make.
The students make their hats the old fashioned way.
“We teach them how to build a hat using no machinery except an iron,” Jackson said. “Everything else is done by hand. They sew the sweatbands in, they sew all the ribbons on, they do all the pouncing, everything on the felt by hand, using just regular sandpaper.
“In our shop in Salmon we would use Jitterbug sanders, flange presses, sewing machines, that sort of stuff. But we teach them here how to build a hat by hand, without using any sewing machines or anything like that. Pretty much the way it would have been built back in the 1860s.”
“On the first day we block the crowns, flange the brims, pounce the felt — pouncing is just a hatter’s term for finishing — and that’s done with sandpaper. That will take us up to the end of the day.
“Then we start looking at finishing the hat. We’ll put the sweatbands in tomorrow, and start to sew bound edges on, and ribbon-crowned bands.
“On the third day they’ll finish up with their finishing if they haven’t finished yet. … At 5 o’clock Wednesday they’ll walk out of here with a finished hat that they’ve built themselves.”
“This is for people interested in building a hat for themselves, that they can take pride and say, ‘Hey, I built my hat all by myself.’ That’s what it’s about.”