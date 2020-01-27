Making cowboy hats for Cowboy Poetry

ELKO — As the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering got started on Monday, 25 people gathered in the Gold Room at the Elko Convention Center set to work on a stylish piece of Western wear – their own handmade cowboy hat that they can wear the rest of the week and for years to come.

The hat-making students came from all over the country and from Canada. Some are old hands at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, but for many, this was their first time at the big event.

For Susan Jordan of Carbondale, Colorado, this was her third hat making workshop but her first time at the Cowboy Poetry Gathering. The hat workshop is what originally attracted her here.

“I was like, a hat making workshop!” Jordan said. “It’s fun to learn from different people, and learn the tricks of the trade, especially at this level. Doing everything by hand, it’s a lot of fun.

“That’s what brought me here, and I’m so excited to be here. This is awesome. I have to come back every year!”

Rod Nelson and his son Riley drove down Sunday from Cardston, Alberta, about a 13-hour drive. He said they first heard about the Cowboy Poetry Gathering about eight or 10 years ago.