Making water work: Growing needs in a drying state

Here in Nevada, as in many places around the world, it seems like every year the importance of water keeps rising as water levels keep falling.

The Elko County Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission is gearing up to work on an update to the Elko County Water Resource Management Plan. Zach Woodbury of NRMAC said he thinks it will be a major update.

“So much has happened in the past five years that there’s going to be quite a bit added, I think. So much has changed,” Woodbury said.

“We definitely want to get a lot of public input on this. Because in Nevada everything is basically determined by water.”

Woodbury is part of a breakout committee that is working on the water plan. The others on the committee are Leslie Creel and Randy Powell.

Surface and underground

For years, Woodbury said, the state water engineer “has kept surface water and underground water as basically separate concepts, and they kind of just kicked the can down the road, and now we’re at the end of the road, and they’ve totally reversed their position, and said, yes, these two are linked, surface and underground are linked.”

As issues with water scarcity have grown over the years, there has been a growing awareness that steps would have to be taken to address the fact that pumping water from the underground aquifer does have impacts on water throughout the area, including the rivers and streams.

Part of the reason for the changes in dealing with water requests in recent years, Woodbury said, is that people in agriculture in Lovelock at the lower end of the Humboldt River Basin sued because they were getting hardly any water even though they had senior surface water rights. Lovelock is in Pershing County, near the tail end of the Humboldt River, which originates in Elko County.

The Pershing County Water Conservation District filed a petition in August 2015 in the 11th District Court requesting the court require the state engineer to side with the conservation district regarding water rights in over-appropriated basins.

The Humboldt River Basin does qualify as over-appropriated. A 2019 story in the Elko Daily Free Press said the system’s perennial yield is 429,100 acre feet “but research shows groundwater water rights in the basin are overcommitted by about 287,000 acre feet.”

In a 2017 Elko Daily article, Nevada Division of Water Resources Deputy Administrator Rick Felling, talking about the growing conflicts over surface and groundwater rights, said, “Where are you going to point the finger? You know, you could point it at the state engineer’s office, but every state engineer’s office in the entire West did the exact same thing. We didn’t know. At the time, we were granting all these groundwater rights … But that’s the boat we find ourselves in. And, unfortunately, that’s what we’re trying to fix, and it’s no easy task … We are looking to avoid a curtailment that nobody wants.”

As Woodbury said, one route the state engineer could have taken to address the petition from the Pershing County Water Conservation District would have been to tell a lot of people upriver that they couldn’t use their wells, but that was a nonstarter. So for at least the past five years, many people have been working on models and plans to address how to handle requests to access water. Those new water management plans are just now coming into focus, and they will be incorporated into the Elko County Water Plan update.

“We have to understand what’s changed so that we can get it into our plan, which will get it into the master plan,” Woodbury said. “A lot of people rely on that. Anybody that’s building a house or buying a piece of property can look at that master plan, and we want them to have the latest facts in there so that they’re not kind of blindsided thinking that they can do something on their property when in reality they’re not going to be able to.”

“If you are a developer, and you come out to an area and buy a piece of property in say, Lamoille, and you think you can put 100 homes there, you need to know that there may be policies that say you have to mitigate any surface water right holders, ranchers, that you are going to impact. And that can change the economics of any development.”

The 2007 Elko County Water Resource Management Plan said that the State of Nevada Water Plan claimed that Elko County would lose population over the following 25 years. The Elko County Water Plan disagreed with that claim, and the county was right – the population in Elko County has been growing. In 2007 it may have looked like the Elko County population wasn’t going to grow much, since it had stayed at right around 46,000 people for around 10 years, but the county population has been growing over the past 15 years, and was up to 53,702 in the 2020 census.

Housing is tight in Elko County and more housing will probably be needed in the years ahead, Woodbury said, especially if the gold price stays high and the mines continue to work on hiring more people. So access to water for housing developments will be important.

Water access has been an obstacle for proposed housing developments in Elko County in recent years, Woodbury said. He said he knows a developer who was planning to build some multi-family housing in Spring Creek and ran into “a mess of trouble.”

“He got jammed up with the state engineer. It took something like 18 months or two years to get a response, and they ended up denying him,” Woodbury said.

Years of study

On March 9, people from the Nevada Division of Water Resources, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the Desert Research Institute gave a presentation in Elko on the work they have been doing for more than five years to study the water resources in the Humboldt River region.

“This is a cooperative project between the state engineer’s office, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the Desert Research Institute to get a better system-wide understanding of the hydrology of the basin and get a good understanding of the relationship between groundwater pumping and flow in the river,” said Nevada State Engineer Adam Sullivan.

It was a three-hour presentation filled with lots of colorful maps and charts and graphs showing all they have been learning about how water sources interact throughout the Humboldt River Basin. Similar presentations were given the previous day in Winnemucca and Lovelock.

The water models which people have been working on for years are now close to being complete, and they will be used as guides as decisions are made about water usage in the future. If someone wants to dig a new well to pump groundwater, the models will show what effect that will have on the area.

Sullivan said the steps being taken now will help speed up the decision-making process, and people will be able to get a sense of how the approval process will go before they even apply.

“So that’s a benefit to everybody,” Sullivan said.

In the meantime, while the water models have been in the process of being developed, the state engineer’s office has approved Order 1329, which went into effect on Dec. 7, 2021, “establishing interim procedures for managing groundwater appropriations to prevent the increase of capture and conflict with rights decreed pursuant to the Humboldt River adjudication.”

Following the technical reports on water models at the March 9 presentation, Jon Benedict, a hydrogeologist with NDWR, talked about Order 1329.

“Over the last five or six years, since we kind of recognized this problem, we’ve been consistently denying new appropriations or change applications that would increase capture up and down the Humboldt River region,” Benedict said. “So really the groundwater system has sort of been locked up as a consequence of recognizing that if stream capture causes conflict and a new appropriation causes capture, then we can’t approve that.”

Order 1329 gives NDWR guidelines for how to use existing surface water rights or groundwater rights to offset water capture from a new or different location in order to get the approval process moving forward again.

“We don’t have the models available at this point, but we intend to use those capture models ultimately for review and assessment and as a management tool,” Benedict said. “Meanwhile, we’ll use analytical tools and more simple groundwater models to do these assessments. Those currently represent our best available science as we await the finished products.”

“This is something we can do right now to prevent increased problems due to capture,” Benedict said.

Sullivan said the many long years of drought is the primary driving reason there have been issues with not having enough water in the Humboldt River in recent years, but the pumping of groundwater throughout the basin has also been a factor.

“There is this component of groundwater capture from pumping, and it’s real, and in a fully appropriated system where that piece of water would have been otherwise delivered to a senior water right, we need to address it and deal with it, because it’s getting worse,” Sullivan said. “If we don’t do anything about it, if we ignore it, it will continue to get worse.”

Order 1329 is an interim step, and eventually a long-term framework for water allocations will be developed using the latest models, along with public input.

“We need to have a public process to develop whatever that ultimate capture management framework looks like,” Benedict said.

Sullivan’s final image for the Humboldt River water resources presentation was a satellite image of the Humboldt River twisting its way through the basin. He said the image is a metaphor for the water management process they are working on.

“It’s a meandering channel, unpredictable, but it’s all going in the same direction,” Sullivan said. “Our intent is to have community meetings in the future to talk about conjunctive management -- where we are at, what the options might be to prevent conflict.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.