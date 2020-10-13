Mammovan celebrates 20 years of service

LAS VEGAS – It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Nevada Health Centers Mammovan is celebrating 20 years of service. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important.

This work is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-screening for any COVID-19 related symptoms will occur prior to entering the Mammovan. Call 1-877-581-6266 to make an appointment.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.

NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. We accept most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.

Nevada Health Centers operates the Mammovan, a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. The Mammovan began operations in 2000, and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn.

