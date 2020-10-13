 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mammovan celebrates 20 years of service
0 comments
top story

Mammovan celebrates 20 years of service

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NV Health Centers Mammovan

NV Health Centers Mammovan

 NV HEALTH CENTER

LAS VEGAS – It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Nevada Health Centers Mammovan is celebrating 20 years of service. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important.

This work is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-screening for any COVID-19 related symptoms will occur prior to entering the Mammovan. Call 1-877-581-6266 to make an appointment.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.

NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. We accept most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.

Nevada Health Centers operates the Mammovan, a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. The Mammovan began operations in 2000, and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn.

Mammovan Schedule

Oct. 12 – 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Mountain Time, Wendover Community Health Center, 925 Wells Avenue, West Wendover

Oct. 13 – 7:40 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Jackpot Community Health Center, 950 Lady Luck Drive, Jackpot

Oct. 14 – 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., Elko Family Medical & Dental Center, 762 14th Street, Elko

Oct. 15 – 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., Carlin Community Health Center, 310 Memory Lane, Carlin

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Crash's unsung 'first responders'
Local

Crash's unsung 'first responders'

  • 4 min to read

“We got on each side of him, lifted him up and started walking him away from the truck. The truck was already on fire, and it was spreading quickly."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News