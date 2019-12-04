Man accused of passing fraudulent check at casino
Man accused of passing fraudulent check at casino

ELKO – A former local resident was booked into Elko County Jail on $55,000 bail after allegedly trying to cash a fraudulent check at a casino.

Mathew W. Beecher, 21, of Hardeeville, South Carolina, attempted to cash a check that was manufactured using the name, address and account number of another person, according to the Elko Police Department.

When officers searched Beecher they reportedly found four additional fraudulent checks that were “fictitiously manufactured” using information from a second victim.

Police said evidence discovered during Monday’s investigation at the Red Lion revealed that Beecher may have had an accomplice.

He was booked on five counts of possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills, and one count of making or uttering with intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check.

Jail records indicate Beecher was also arrested in February for felony possession of a controlled substance, and in June 2018 on five counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; 11 counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; obtaining, or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent; and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

At the time of his arrest in June he was listed as a resident of Wendover.

