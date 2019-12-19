Man accused of stealing pistol and motorcycle

ELKO – An Elko man is accused of stealing a firearm and motorcycle from his girlfriend’s house in April.

Stephen C. Grubbs, 46, was booked at Elko County Jail on Wednesday for grand larceny of a firearm, a category “B” felony, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle, a category “C” felony.

According to court documents, the victim told police she suspected Grubbs allegedly entered her home in Elko on April 8 and removed a 9mm Smith & Wesson and a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle after she left for work that day.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The victim said she had tried to contact Grubbs all day, but he did not respond to her messages. She said she later learned he did not call in or show up to his workplace that day.

Police located surveillance video from a neighbor, which showed a man identified by the neighbors as Grubbs entering the house and later driving away on the motorcycle.

Charges were filed by the Elko District Attorney’s office on April 16.

His bail was set at $30,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0