Man arrested for break-in at Southside Elementary

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on burglary and other charges after an early-morning break-in Saturday at Southside Elementary School.
Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to the school around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that at about 2 a.m. a suspect had accessed the school by breaking a glass door.
Evidence at the scene led officers to a residence in the Panorama Trailer Park, where the suspect was located and identified as 23-year-old Raul Duran.
Officers located evidence in Duran's residence, including property stolen from the school, according to a release from the EPD. In addition, a small amount of cocaine was located in Duran's room.
Duran was arrested on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of cocaine, petit larceny and malicious damage to property.
His bail was listed at $28,420.
Last week's felony arrests:
Claudia N. Knight
Damien W. Stanton
James R. Johnson
Kenneth W. Miller
Rhiannon N. Junker
Roy A. Sam
Tracy A. Mortimer Sr.
William R. Hodges
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.