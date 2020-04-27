Man arrested for break-in at Southside Elementary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on burglary and other charges after an early-morning break-in Saturday at Southside Elementary School.

Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to the school around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that at about 2 a.m. a suspect had accessed the school by breaking a glass door.

Evidence at the scene led officers to a residence in the Panorama Trailer Park, where the suspect was located and identified as 23-year-old Raul Duran.

Officers located evidence in Duran's residence, including property stolen from the school, according to a release from the EPD. In addition, a small amount of cocaine was located in Duran's room.

Duran was arrested on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of cocaine, petit larceny and malicious damage to property.

His bail was listed at $28,420.

Last week's felony arrests:

