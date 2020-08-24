Man arrested for firing shots in Spring Creek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired inside his home and outside of it prompted a response from the SWAT team in an incident that ended “peacefully.”

Nathan H. Collett, 51, was arrested at his home on Kennedy Road, after reports of shots being fired that caused an evacuation of Empower Fitness and residences in the neighborhood just off of Lamoille Highway.

Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said deputies were called to the residence on a welfare check on a report that there was an active shooter.

Narvaiza said Collett is suspected of firing shots inside as well as outside the home. About four to five rounds were fired.

“He fired several shots outside and that’s when we called the SWAT team,” Narvaiza said.

Deputies evacuated residents and members of Empower Fitness, closing the gym during the incident.

After a brief standoff, Narvaiza said Collett left his home unarmed and was taken into custody.

“There were no injuries, thank God,” Narvaiza said.