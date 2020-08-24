Man arrested for firing shots in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired inside his home and outside of it prompted a response from the SWAT team in an incident that ended “peacefully.”
Nathan H. Collett, 51, was arrested at his home on Kennedy Road, after reports of shots being fired that caused an evacuation of Empower Fitness and residences in the neighborhood just off of Lamoille Highway.
Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said deputies were called to the residence on a welfare check on a report that there was an active shooter.
Narvaiza said Collett is suspected of firing shots inside as well as outside the home. About four to five rounds were fired.
“He fired several shots outside and that’s when we called the SWAT team,” Narvaiza said.
Deputies evacuated residents and members of Empower Fitness, closing the gym during the incident.
After a brief standoff, Narvaiza said Collett left his home unarmed and was taken into custody.
“There were no injuries, thank God,” Narvaiza said.
The shots were first reported around noon. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on its Facebook page alerting citizens to an “active incident” and requesting them to avoid Martin Avenue, Dove Creek Place and Trescartes Avenue in the Vista Grande Tract, 200 section, of Spring Creek.
The roads were reopened to traffic about an hour later.
On Aug. 2, Collett was arrested in Elko on a charge of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Charges from Monday’s incident from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office are pending.
