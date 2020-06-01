Man arrested for online death threats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – A Texas man was booked on eight counts of harassment on Friday for allegedly threatening to kill an Elko woman in online messages.

Judas A. Chavez, 33, of Spring, Texas is suspected of sending a former acquaintance multiple text messages threatening her with physical harm or death.

The woman reported the threats to Elko Police in September of 2016 that were sent through Facebook Messenger.

She told police they had not been in a dating relationship and referred to him “as a friend.”

The victim also said she previously filed and obtained a restraining order against him.

According to court documents, police photographed eight messages the woman allegedly received from Chavez.

A warrant was issued for Chavez’s arrest days after the complaint was filed by the Elko County District Attorney’s office.

Chavez was jailed on $16,000 bail.

