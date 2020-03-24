Man arrested in parking lot carjacking

A hospital security guard told police Thompson had been treated in the emergency room and was released earlier that morning.

Police said the victim was able to identify Thompson from a photo lineup.

He and the stolen car were located later that day in Mountain Home, where he was arrested.

Thompson’s bail was listed at $110,000.

According to Elko Daily Free Press files, Thompson was also arrested for car theft in Wells in December 2012. A man called to report he was following his car that had been stolen. By the time troopers arrived on the scene on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Wells, the man had stopped Thompson, gotten him out of his car and had him lying on the ground, according to an NHP sergeant. Thompson reportedly admitted to stealing two other vehicles in Wells earlier in the day.

Thompson was an Elko resident at the time and had been arrested on drug trafficking charges the prior month.

He was arrested again in April 2013 in Elko on three warrants and for destroying evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing a police officer. At that time he listed his residence as Carlin.