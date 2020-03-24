Man arrested in parking lot carjacking

ELKO – A man with a lengthy criminal history including car theft was booked into Elko County Jail Monday on robbery charges in a February carjacking at the hospital parking lot.
David A. Thompson, 36, of Reno was arrested in Mountain Home, Idaho, on a felony warrant for robbery enhanced with a deadly weapon, robbery, coercion with force or threat of force, assault with a deadly weapon, and grand larceny of an auto.
Elko Police Department officers were called to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on the morning of Feb. 27 after a woman reported her car had been stolen at knifepoint.
The woman said she was parking her Toyota Camry in the hospital’s back parking lot and when she got out a man approached her and told her to give him her keys or he would stab her.
She told police she threw her keys at the man and ran into the hospital. When officers arrived she provided a description of the man and her vehicle to police.
Police interviewed a witness who said she honked her horn when she saw what was happening.
A hospital security guard told police Thompson had been treated in the emergency room and was released earlier that morning.
Police said the victim was able to identify Thompson from a photo lineup.
He and the stolen car were located later that day in Mountain Home, where he was arrested.
Thompson’s bail was listed at $110,000.
According to Elko Daily Free Press files, Thompson was also arrested for car theft in Wells in December 2012. A man called to report he was following his car that had been stolen. By the time troopers arrived on the scene on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Wells, the man had stopped Thompson, gotten him out of his car and had him lying on the ground, according to an NHP sergeant. Thompson reportedly admitted to stealing two other vehicles in Wells earlier in the day.
Thompson was an Elko resident at the time and had been arrested on drug trafficking charges the prior month.
He was arrested again in April 2013 in Elko on three warrants and for destroying evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing a police officer. At that time he listed his residence as Carlin.
Then, in January 2017, Thompson was spotted at an Elko casino. He reportedly fled as police attempted to apprehend him on outstanding warrants. Police found him nearby, and also found 15 grams of heroin and a small quantity of methamphetamine.
At that time, Thompson listed his residence as Salt Lake City. Police discovered that his ID card contained his photo but someone else’s name. They also confiscated stolen credit cards from Thompson.
He pleaded guilty in October 2017 to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and was sentenced to five years in prison, with eligibility for parole after two years.
