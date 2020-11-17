 Skip to main content
Man charged with lewdness
Man charged with lewdness

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a girl under 14 years old more than a year ago.

Christopher Ryan Morrison, 30, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for lewdness with a child under 14.

According to court documents, the crime occurred July or August 2019 when the girl and her mother were staying at Morrison’s residence.

The victim disclosed the incident to a school counselor out-of-state in February. She told police he touched her twice while they were watching a movie.

A criminal complaint was filed in Elko Justice Court on Nov. 5.

Morrison was arrested on Nov. 13. He was booked at the Elko County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Christopher Morrison

Morrison
