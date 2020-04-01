Man charged with murder in death of NHP sergeant

A vehicle left at the scene appeared to have been set on fire. The 2020 Ram 1500 truck’s owner is listed as Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

“It appeared the trooper’s body, which was near the truck on the scene, was also partially burned,” stated the report.

The open murder charge states that Jenkins was shot “in the shoulder and/or head.”

When Jenkins’ patrol vehicle was later found disabled in a ravine, Dabritz was inside and in possession of the stolen pistol.

He was taken into custody without incident.

According to a pretrial risk assessment of Dabritz, he had no prior felony or misdemeanor convictions over the past 10 years. His age the first time he was arrested in April 1973 was under 20.

Dabritz is being held without bail.

Simons was appointed to the case because of an incident at the Ely Justice Court three days before the homicide.

According to the order appointing an alternate jurist, Dabritz delivered a box “with concerning contents” to Ely Justice Court on March 24.