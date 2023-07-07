ELKO – A 40-year-old man drowned Thursday while jet-skiing at South Fork State Recreation Area, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was jet-skiing near Jet-Ski Beach when he entered the water around 5:17 p.m. He began swimming without his life vest and was unable to get back to his jet ski.

Witnesses immediately responded, trying to assist him, but were unable to locate him under the surface of the water.

Law enforcement from Nevada State Parks, Nevada Department of Wildlife, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office used boats to search the area and were unable to locate him. A member of the Elko County Fire Department snorkeled the area and was also unsuccessful in locating him.

Efforts to locate the man continued until approximately 8 p.m.

South Fork State Recreation Area is located about 10 miles southwest of Elko, Nevada.

On Friday morning at approximately 8 a.m., the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search.

“We would ask boaters to stay off South Fork Reservoir until divers are out of the water and our recovery operation is completed,” stated the Elko sheriff’s office.