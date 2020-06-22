Man kicks officer in face

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Austin K. Adams, 23, of Fallon, was arrested in Spring Creek while attempting to destroy personal property.

According to a report issued by Undersheriff Jim Carpenter, Adams was uncooperative when officers found him in a homeowner’s garage. During the confrontation, Adams pushed the female homeowner and punched the male homeowner, causing him to fall backwards. Another female, claiming to be Adam’s girlfriend, stated she had also been pushed.

While the arresting officer was placing Adams in a patrol car, Adams kicked him in the face.

Deputies arrested Adams for destroying the property of another, giving a false statement to or obstructing a public officer, resisting a public officer, domestic battery, two counts of battery and battery of a protected person. Bail was set at $28,840.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.