ELKO – A man walking along railroad tracks was struck and killed near Elko’s transient camp.

Elko Police Department officers were called to the scene near Hot Springs Road and West Main Street at 4:52 p.m. Friday. The man, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“This gentleman is known to many members of the Elko Police Department and our collective hearts go out to his family in this traumatic time,” the report said.

Elko Police detectives were called and based on their preliminary investigation no foul play is suspected.

“The conductor believed that the man might have been listening to music, or had been distracted, because as the westbound train approached he crossed in front of the train and was struck,” the EPD reported. “He was thrown approximately fifteen feet from the rail.”

The Union Pacific Railroad is cooperating fully in the investigation, police said.

“It is important to remember that trains can be nearly silent when in motion. Only cross railroad tracks at designated areas and look both ways before crossing,” advised the EPD.

Since the mid-1980s train traffic through Elko has been diverted from the downtown area through a corridor along the Humboldt River. The location of Friday's accident is near the edge of town, outside of the Project Lifesaver boundaries.