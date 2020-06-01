You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man on motorcycle ignores stop signs
0 comments
top story

Man on motorcycle ignores stop signs

{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested May 29 for disobeying a peace officer and endangering others, driving without a Class M driver’s license and 12 counts of failing to yield at a stop sign or control.

According to Lt. Mike Palhegyi, Leonard A. Fernandez, 20, of Elko was arrested at the 600 block of Spruce St. after traveling through numerous stop signs.

“He ran from one of our officers when he was observed committing a traffic violation,” said Palhegyi.

Fernandez led the police through town on a “medium speed” chase.

“It came to a conclusion without injury or damage,” Palhegyi said.

Leonard Fernandez

Fernandez
0 comments
2
11
2
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Getting tested for COVID
Local

Getting tested for COVID

ELKO – Have you ever had an insect fly up your nose? COVID-19 testing was a bit like having a rather “big bug” make its way into the back of m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News