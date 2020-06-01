Man on motorcycle ignores stop signs

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested May 29 for disobeying a peace officer and endangering others, driving without a Class M driver’s license and 12 counts of failing to yield at a stop sign or control.
According to Lt. Mike Palhegyi, Leonard A. Fernandez, 20, of Elko was arrested at the 600 block of Spruce St. after traveling through numerous stop signs.
“He ran from one of our officers when he was observed committing a traffic violation,” said Palhegyi.
Fernandez led the police through town on a “medium speed” chase.
“It came to a conclusion without injury or damage,” Palhegyi said.
