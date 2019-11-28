Man sentenced in indecent exposure case

ELKO – A Spring Creek man arrested on multiple counts of indecent exposure in May was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison Tuesday.

Matthew Eric Doney Jr., 31, pleaded no contest to indecent or obscene exposure in the presence of a child or vulnerable person, a category “D” felony; and open or gross lewdness, a gross misdemeanor.

He was sentenced by Elko District Judge Nancy Porter to 1 to 3 years in prison on count one, and 364 days in jail on count two, to be served concurrently, with credit for 187 days served in jail.

Doney was also ordered to have no contact with the victims and to register as a sex offender.

Doney was arrested May 24 at an Osino residence for indecent or obscene exposure in the presence of a child, two counts of open or gross lewdness, and eight counts of indecent exposure.

Police said that between March 1 and May 16, Doney exposed himself multiple times from his residence through a window which was visible to victims ranging in age from 9 to 36 years old.

In a statement following Doney’s arrest, Elko County Sheriff’s Office said a “months-long investigation into the man’s activities” resulted in charges being filed.