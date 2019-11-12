Man shot in alleged home invasion

CARLIN – A man was shot Monday night during an apparent home invasion.

Police Chief Dennis Fobes said two men went to a house on Hamilton Street at about 9:15 p.m. with a beef about one of the occupants of the home.

When the man refused to come out, they entered and one of them was shot in the stomach, Fobes said.

The two men fled the residence and went out to the street. An ambulance was called and the gunshot victim was flown to a Utah hospital where his condition is unknown.

Fobes said the shooter, Michael D. Belcher, 27, has not been charged with the shooting but he was arrested for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Fobes said the charge was related to the .22-caliber pistol he used.

Information on the shooting has been forwarded to the district attorney for review.

Fobes has not released the name of the gunshot victim.

He said the other man who entered the home, Richard C. Wolters III, 26, of Battle Mountain was arrested on a home invasion charge.

Bail for Wolters and Belcher’s bail on the gun charge were both listed at $20,000.

