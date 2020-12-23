Man struck by car in downtown Elko

ELKO – A man crossing a downtown street was struck by a car late Tuesday afternoon, and police said he appeared to suffer “significant” injuries.

The passenger car was traveling west on Silver Street near the intersection with Third Street at about 4 p.m.

“At the same moment a pedestrian was occupying the crosswalk in the westbound lane of Silver Street,” stated the Elko Police Department. “The driver failed to see the pedestrian and he was struck with the front bumper at approximately 25 mph.”

The driver told police she was unable to see the pedestrian due to glare from the setting sun.

The man in his 60s was transported by Elko Ambulance to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital with what appeared to be significant injuries.

Police said the incident will be submitted to the District Attorney’s office for review.

