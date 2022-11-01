Man struck in crosswalk, seriously injured

ELKO – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Monday evening at the intersection of 12th and Idaho streets.

Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection at about 7 p.m., where they found the driver and the injured man.

The pedestrian was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for treatment, and was subsequently flown to a hospital in Utah for advanced medical care.

Witnesses told police the pedestrian was crossing against the red ""Don't Walk" signal when he was struck by the vehicle as it made a left turn.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was summoned to assist with the investigation.

No one else was injured.