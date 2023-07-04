ELKO – The Silver State Stampede is teaming up with a nonprofit group for “Purple Night” on July 14 at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

The Man Up Crusade chose the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association to spread the word about the epidemic of domestic violence and teen dating violence.

“Across the nation, the color purple and the purple ribbon has been adopted to show support for victims and for advocates to honor those who have lost their lives at the hands of someone they once loved,” stated the announcement. “On Purple Night all rodeo participants, fans and support personnel are encouraged to wear purple to show their support for this great cause.”

The Man Up Crusade was founded in 2012 by Sheriff Kieran Donahue of Canyon County, Idaho, and his wife Jeanie. Sheriff Donahue and his wife have been involved in the rodeo business for most of their lives in one facet or another and felt that the strength and Old West ethics of the American cowboy and cowgirl would be appropriate ambassadors to take on this difficult issue.

“The cowboy is an iconic image of strength and fortitude that has transcended generations not just in the West but throughout the United States and many other countries,” says Donahue. “That is why I felt it was so important to involve this lifestyle from the very beginning. The cowboys and cowgirls can once again lead by example and together with rodeo’s enduring fans show that by working together we can make a difference.”

The Silver State Stampede will have a 50/50 raffle at the rodeo to raffle off a one-of-a-kind belt buckle. All of the money raised in this event will go to support the Committee Against Domestic Violence.

CADV offers the only 24-hour emergency crisis line in Elko, White Pine, and Eureka counties. They provide crisis intervention, shelter, peer counseling, victim and legal advocacy, support groups, relocation assistance, and elder abuse services.