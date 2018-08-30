SPRING CREEK — A wildfire burned toward Spring Creek Campground late Thursday night while law enforcement searched for two suspects in a Thursday afternoon kidnapping.
The campground was being evacuated at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.
One suspect was reportedly apprehended near the fire, although that report has not been confirmed by law enforcement.
Two men kidnapped two females in Elko and then let them go on Boyd-Kennedy Road in Spring Creek, according to Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts.
The two who were kidnapped are now home and OK, Pitts said.
Nevada Highway Patrol pursued a black or blue BMW to Palace Parkway and Pleasant Valley Road.
NHP Trooper Jim Stewart said a NHP trooper saw the vehicle and chased it into residential areas of Spring Creek.
“It eluded them,” Pitts said.
Because the chase involved high speeds and posed a risk to the public, NHP terminated the pursuit.
“The safety of the public outweighs the pursuit,” Stewart said.
The vehicle was found abandoned on Pleasant Valley Road just beyond the Spring Creek Campground, authorities reported.
“They’re out there someplace,” Stewart said.
A fire was reported in the same area Thursday evening, about 5 miles south of Spring Creek.
The blaze at the foot of the Ruby Mountains had grown to about 30 acres by 8:30 p.m. and was deemed as having high spread potential, according to fire officials speaking to Elko Dispatch.
Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts said there was no evidence so far to indicate that the fire was related to the manhunt that started earlier in the day.
Flames from what is being called the Owl Creek Fire continued to spread northward late Thursday night. They were about half a mile from the Spring Creek Campground at 11:30 p.m.
