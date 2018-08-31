SPRING CREEK – Three male suspects are being sought by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office after two women reported being abducted at gunpoint on the south side of Elko around noon Thursday and later released in Spring Creek.
The women provided a description of the vehicle and it was located by a Nevada Highway Patrol unit.
The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver fled and the vehicle was later abandoned by the suspects in the Pleasant Valley area, where it was seized.
Officers with the Nevada Highway Patrol, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, the Elko Police Department, the South Fork Tribal Police and Elko School Resource Officers established a perimeter. Canine units and the Elko Special Response Team were called out to conduct a search of the area.
No suspects were located during this search, the sheriff’s office reported Friday morning.
Earlier, Sheriff Jim Pitts identified a man arrested on Pleasant Valley Road as one of the suspects. He was booked on a parole violation.
Suspect 1 is described as being a tall white male adult, bald, with tattoos on both shoulders and arms, wearing a white tank tap and khaki shorts.
Suspect 2 is described as a medium height white male adult, bald wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.
Suspect 3 is described as a medium height Hispanic male adult wearing a black tank top and jeans.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to this investigation is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 775-777-7300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Someone spray RoundUp on this petulant little weed!
Unacceptable! No way the suspects should have been allowed to flee and remain at large!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.