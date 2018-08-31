Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Elko sheriff badge

SPRING CREEK – Three male suspects are being sought by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office after two women reported being abducted at gunpoint on the south side of Elko around noon Thursday and later released in Spring Creek.

The women provided a description of the vehicle and it was located by a Nevada Highway Patrol unit.

The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver fled and the vehicle was later abandoned by the suspects in the Pleasant Valley area, where it was seized.

Officers with the Nevada Highway Patrol, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, the Elko Police Department, the South Fork Tribal Police and Elko School Resource Officers established a perimeter. Canine units and the Elko Special Response Team were called out to conduct a search of the area.

No suspects were located during this search, the sheriff’s office reported Friday morning.

Earlier, Sheriff Jim Pitts identified a man arrested on Pleasant Valley Road as one of the suspects. He was booked on a parole violation.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Suspect 1 is described as being a tall white male adult, bald, with tattoos on both shoulders and arms, wearing a white tank tap and khaki shorts.

Suspect 2 is described as a medium height white male adult, bald wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

Suspect 3 is described as a medium height Hispanic male adult wearing a black tank top and jeans.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to this investigation is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 775-777-7300.

4
5
2
1
22

Tags

Load comments