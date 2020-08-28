Manor resident dies, fourth COVID death in Elko County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County reported its fourth COVID-19 death on Thursday, a woman in her 80s who was living at Highland Manor.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family, friends and the community as well as to the staff at the skilled nursing facility,” stated a release from the county.

It was the second Elko County death this month.

“We encourage every member of the community to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public or when social distancing is not possible, practicing good personal hygiene, and limiting social gatherings,” stated the county.

Seven additional coronavirus cases were confirmed at the manor on Thursday, bringing the total to 24.

Eleven additional cases confirmed Thursday are residents of Elko or Spring Creek. All but one has no known connection to a previous case.

There were five recoveries. Currently Elko County has 112 active cases out of 778 total. No one is hospitalized.