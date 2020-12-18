Manor resident is 32nd COVID death in Elko County

ELKO — Elko County reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 19t hospitalizations and the county’s 32nd death, a Highland Manor resident in his 70s.

The number of active cases increased for the second day in a row, and now stands at 434.

Twenty-two of the new cases are in Elko, 14 in Spring Creek, 11 in West Wendover, one in Wells, one in Jackpot, and the rest under investigation.

Elko County’s test positivity was listed Thursday at 28.1, compared with a statewide rate of 20.6%.

The current case rate per 100,000 people is 2,090, compared with a statewide rate of 2.075.