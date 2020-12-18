 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Manor resident is 32nd COVID death in Elko County
0 comments
top story

Manor resident is 32nd COVID death in Elko County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Elko County reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 19t hospitalizations and the county’s 32nd death, a Highland Manor resident in his 70s.

The number of active cases increased for the second day in a row, and now stands at 434.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-two of the new cases are in Elko, 14 in Spring Creek, 11 in West Wendover, one in Wells, one in Jackpot, and the rest under investigation.

Elko County’s test positivity was listed Thursday at 28.1, compared with a statewide rate of 20.6%.

The current case rate per 100,000 people is 2,090, compared with a statewide rate of 2.075.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Allan Stefka, Elko County School District Clerk of Works - Dec.9, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News