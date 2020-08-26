Manor's coronavirus cases rise to 17 in one week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Six new institutional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Elko County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 17 since the first case was reported at a nursing home last week.

According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, 11 of the cases are patients and six are staff members. Most of the patients are in their 70s or older.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility,” Highland Manor Administrator Drew Banford said in a statement released over the weekend.

“We continue to work with local, state and federal health officials. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions and will continue to do so until the virus has been eradicated.”

The “attack rate” among patients at the facility stands at 13.75%.

The institutional cases were among 17 new Elko County cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 760 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.

The number of active cases rose to 100, after dipping below that mark over the weekend.

One patient is hospitalized, and the death toll remains at three.

Neighboring Eureka County has seen five cases and zero deaths; Lander County 58 cases and one death; White Pine County 24 cases and one death; and Humboldt County 109 cases and four deaths.