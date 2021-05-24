Many new COVID cases in Elko are teens or younger

ELKO – Roughly one-third of the new COVID-19 cases reported in Elko County over the past week are in the 10-19 age group.

Elko County on Monday released a list of 94 new cases that have been confirmed over the past week, and 34 of them were 19 or younger.

Only five positive cases were people 60 and older, which is the most heavily vaccinated group.

Most cases are Elko residents but 17 live in Spring Creek, nine in Wells, nine tribal, two in West Wendover and one in Lamoille.

The number of active cases was listed at 109 on Monday, up slightly from the 107 reported May 20. The number of hospitalizations was also up slightly, from four to six.

The county’s test positivity rate decreased slightly to 10%. That compares with a statewide rate of 4.5%.

The case rate per 100,000 people was listed at 273, compared with a statewide rate of 199.

Deaths in Elko County remained at 56, with none reported since April.

Some of the county’s confirmed cases have been determined to be “variants of concern,” according to County Manager Amanda Osborne, but she did not have specifics on which variants.