Maptek, a leading mining technical solutions company with offices around the world, opened its second office in the United States in October at 1028 Idaho Street in Elko.

“It’s exciting to see a global technology leader like Maptek locating in Elko, especially in the downtown area,” Elko Mayor Reece Keener said. “Maptek’s decision to open shop here indicates their confidence in the Elko and regional economy.”

Maptek was founded in Australia in 1981 and provided the mining industry with some of the world’s very first technical software products.

“It was the very early stages of geological modeling on computers,” said Rob Hardman, general manager of Maptek’s North American region. “Maptek was the earliest pioneer in the mining software field for a long time. And, of course, we are still the industry leader when it comes to solutions in the mining space.”

Today, Maptek has about 395 employees globally with offices in Australia, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The company has seen a lot of growth over the past few years with two new offices opening in Canada—one in Montreal, Québec, and the other in Vancouver, British Columbia—and one new office in Mexico in Hermosillo, Sonora.

“We’ve experimented with the idea of opening an office in Elko for quite a while,” Hardman said. “Northern Nevada is, and will continue to be, one of the most productive and significant mining regions in the world.”

“Every significant mine in northern Nevada is a client of ours in one way or another,” Hardman said. “From the largest players to the smaller, but still significant, operations, we have been engaged throughout the region for quite a long time.”

Maptek currently works with 49 mine sites and 1,140 Maptek software users in the northern Nevada region. Maptek products are used in every phase of mining operations, from exploration to operations.

For many years, people from Maptek’s Denver office have spent significant time in Elko, working with people at mines around the region and testing and evaluating new technologies.

“As we’ve expanded new offices into Canada and Mexico,” Hardman said, “we’ve learned that we can better serve the industry and our clients if we have a team of helpful people locally based. It’s something that we’ve learned from experience over the last three years of expanding into these other markets.”

With the office in Elko, Maptek employees will no longer have to say, “We’ll be back out in Elko two weeks from now, we can visit you then.” Instead, they will be able to say, “We’re right here on Idaho Street. Stop in after work and we can help you figure that out,” or, “I’m 45 minutes away from the site, I can be out there this afternoon to help you with that.”

Hardman said Maptek plans to have two local people working out of the Elko office, and there will also be some specialists who will be in the office regularly.

“We’re putting a team there who really understands the area, is familiar with the mines, and understands their challenges and goals,” Hardman said. “The Maptek office in Elko will also host product demos, optimized training courses, and expert consulting services. In addition, the office will have a dedicated area for networking, client discussions, and brainstorming of customized solutions.”

The Elko team

Maptek currently has two employees working at the Elko office full time – Megan Ransom, technical services engineer, and Cameron Baker, mine planning engineer.

Ransom will primarily focus on sales in the region, while Baker will focus his work mostly in support, using the office’s training room to run consulting and training services. With the new training room, Baker will be able to more easily accommodate the needs of Maptek’s current and prospective clients.

“This way we’re not having to send people from the surrounding mining operations all the way to Denver for training,” Baker said. “They can conveniently get their training here.”

Baker graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2014 with a degree in mine engineering. He started out as the leach pad and dump planner at the Hycroft Mine outside of Winnemucca. After his time there, he began working at the Goldstrike surface mine as well as the Cortez gold mine. He has worked in several planning roles at those mines – both short-range and long-range, along with leach pad and dump planning.

Baker brought his expertise to Maptek when he started in October 2019 and will be working with mining personnel in the region to help them achieve their planning and engineering goals by utilizing Maptek’s solutions.

Ransom has a bachelor’s degree in geology and a master’s degree in geology and geological engineering. She has worked in the mining industry since 2008, with most of her work taking place in the Elko area. She was with Barrick for eight years at Bald Mountain and at Goldstrike. For a little over a year, she was with Newmont at the Carlin operations.

“I’ve primarily worked in both geology and engineering roles,” Ransom said. “Specifically, geotechnical engineering, but I also have some experience with drill and blast engineering.”

Ransom started with Maptek in February and has been using her 11 years of industry background to bring solutions to mining operations in the Elko area since her start date.

“I’ve been working from home, which has been nice, but I’m excited to have the office here,” she said.

While working for Maptek Ransom has traveled around the region and has also traveled to multiple sites outside the U.S.

“Elko is a big mining district and it’s world-class, so it’s good to have a presence here in town,” Ransom said.

Maptek’s services

Maptek was a pioneer in developing software for mining when the company started nearly 40 years ago, but in the last 10 to 15 years this field has grown exponentially.

“There are so many overlapping technologies now,” Hardman said. “Part of the challenge that our clients face is to make sure that this avalanche of data is actually useful. The hard work is making that data meaningful, having quick access to it, and having it integrate with data coming from multiple vendors.”

Maptek provides solutions across a broad range of mining functions, from exploration and geologic modeling to mine design, mine planning, and mine operations. These solutions offer streamlined workflows, optimization tools, and compelling visualizations to help customers safely maximize the value of their operation.

“Maptek is doing significant research and development right now within the space of automated spatial data workflows and reporting,” Hardman said. “We’re on the cusp of coming out with solutions that involve automated processing of spatial survey data to help our clients work more efficiently.”

“Maptek is also working on geological modeling via machine learning. Machine learning is currently a prominent topic in the mining industry. We’re making the application of that technology a reality with solutions that apply machine learning techniques to automated modeling of geological domains.”

“The machine learning applications that we’re developing augment and enhance current efforts, not only through efficiency gains and the ability to speed up processes, but also by providing geologists and engineers with tools to better inform decisions and improve the accuracy of outputs,” Hardman said.

BlastLogic, a drill and blast data management system for open pit mines, is another product that Hardman said has driven value for Elko-area mines and beyond.

“BlastLogic enables clients to streamline their drill and blast design along with tracking and analysis. They can make significant improvements and better decisions as far as their blast implementation, referencing back to mine plans, geology, and geotechnical data.

“Also, BlastLogic allows for real-time connection and visualization out in the field or in the office due to our tablet integration. We’ve made important upgrades in that area and we’re finding that global demand has continued to increase as fast as we can technically support and implement it. It has become a very valuable solution for clients.”

“We’re working on quite a few things,” Hardman said, “But in terms of the Elko area, I think those are some of the big ones.”

New CEOOn Nov. 5, Maptek announced Eduardo Coloma as the business’ new global CEO.

Coloma is well known in the industry, having worked in South America and Australia for 20 years, with expertise in technical and managerial roles.

“Advocating for customers is our core commitment,” Coloma said. “A clear vision of the role technology plays in mining will ensure we offer solutions that help mines work in the easiest, safest and most effective way. Close alignment with customer needs is our hallmark.

“Our solutions meet everyday challenges as well as help future-proof the business. This is the value that Maptek has delivered for nearly 40 years and remains our guiding principle for the next 40.”

