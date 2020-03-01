March arrives with icy, snowy conditions
March arrives with icy, snowy conditions

Sunday forecast
ELKO – Snow blanketed much of northeastern Nevada overnight, enough to create adverse driving conditions across the region.

A crash with damage was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Interstate 80 about 15 miles east of Elko, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions on I-80 between Elko and Wells, the Lamoille and Jiggs highways, U.S. Highway 93 between Wells and Jackpot, the Carlin Mine Road, Tuscarora Highway, Mountain City Highway north of Lone Mountain, and on a portion of U.S. 93A south of Wendover.

Snow showers were expected to move out of the Elko area mid-morning but increasing wind could lead to blowing snow. Highs are expected to be around 40 degrees.

Clear weather is forecast for the workweek with a high of 45 on Monday and 50 on Tuesday, before heading back into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

