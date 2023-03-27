ELKO — Sheila Smales and Millie Tinkorang were selected as the March Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students award recipients.

Smales, a school counselor at Northside Elementary School, was nominated by Principal Krista Chamberlin. Chamberlin said Smales, who has been at Northisde for 26 years, wears many hats.

“Not only does Sheila present her counseling curriculum in all classrooms throughout the school year, but she goes above and beyond her role to ensure the day-to-day events of a school run smoothly,” said Chamberlin.

“Mrs. Smales steps in and substitutes in classrooms for fifteen minutes, sometimes an hour, and even the entire day when necessary. She helps in the lunchroom, covers recess duties, and this year, is on the playground as one of the first adults our students see as they are welcomed each day. I can list numerous other ways she is invaluable to the students and staff at Northside but, most importantly, it is her calm demeanor, her welcoming way, and her caring personality that she brings to the table every single day to ensure that every child has social and emotional needs met. I can honestly say that you will never meet anyone as caring and concerned about children as Mrs. Smales.”

Tinkorang is a preschool teacher at Southside Elementary School. She was nominated by a parent and ECSD employee who both wish to remain anonymous. The nomination explained Tinkorang knows how to create a positive environment where students and teachers are valued and respected.

“Millie is always positive and helps all students. She volunteers to do extra when problems arise and doesn't blink an eye,” read the nomination. “Mrs. Tinkorang has had three of my kids in class and has been amazing with each one. Watching their progress throughout the years has been amazing because of her. Having a teacher that adjusts her teaching for each student to help get them to where they need to be is a godsend.”

This month’s STARS awards are sponsored by Total Eyecare, Keith Frayne with Maverick Gaming, Evergreen Flower and Gift Shop, and an anonymous donor.

Staff, students, and the general public are all encouraged to nominate a school district employee who demonstrates exceptional performance and commitment to the education of all students served by the district’s schools. The nomination form can be found on the STARS webpage on the ECSD website.