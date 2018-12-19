WEST WENDOVER – It’s official. West Wendover City Council has adopted an ordinance allowing recreational marijuana sales in the city and has approved a conditional use permit for a Deep Roots Harvest dispensary for both medical and recreational marijuana.
The council voted 3-2 at its Dec. 18 meeting to approve the ordinance on second reading, with Councilmen Nicolas “Nick” Flores and Gerald “Jerry” Anderson voting against the recreational sales. Jasie Holm, Kathy Durham and Ismael “Izzy” Gutierrez voted in favor.
“I would rather have us monitor it and regulate it than just allow it to flow freely,” the city’s newest councilwoman, Durham, said as she explained why she would vote for recreational sales. “As a community, we have an obligation to decide how are our citizens going to acquire marijuana.”
She said West Wendover didn’t legalize marijuana, the State of Nevada did, but the city can regulate the sales.
Anderson said he appreciated “everyone’s exuberance” over regulating recreational marijuana, but he didn’t approve of recreational sales.
Flores said he felt a medical marijuana dispensary was “the way to go,” but he didn’t feel comfortable approving recreational sales. The city council had already approved a medical dispensary earlier this year.
West Wendover City Manager Chris Melville said before the vote that if recreational sales were approved, the ordinance would take effect Jan. 7, 2019.
The dispensary for marijuana sales hasn’t been built yet, although the council saw preliminary plans and approved the conditional use permit for the facility.
Melville said in late November the company expected to open sometime next summer.
DNR Holdings sought the conditional use permit for the dispensary that will be built on land the company is leasing from the City of West Wendover in the city’s industrial park. The permit was for a dispensary for both medical and recreational marijuana, with the tenant listed as Deep Roots Medical LLC.
The conditional use permit is for operation of a medical and recreational marijuana establishment at 395 Industrial Way, with the application including a site plan, preliminary landscape plan and a floor plan for the main floor and an upper floor of the more than 10,000-square-foot facility. Ascent Construction Inc. is contractor for the project.
The council held a public hearing on the use permit but no one spoke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Finally some good news
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.