Market for rentals still strong in Elko area

She said they cannot show places while the outgoing tenants are still there. Once tenants leave, lockboxes are installed and potential renters can view the places after they register and schedule a viewing online.

Wakefield said that at the beginning of the pandemic there were 16 units sitting empty, but now units rent within about a week of being vacant.

The owners of houses for rent generally aren’t raising rates because they want to keep their properties rented, and there haven’t been any problems with tenants, she said.

Landlords are helping those who have been laid off, giving them a break on rates, Wakefield said. Most of the layoffs were among casino workers.

“Owners have been very generous,” she said.

At the Ruby Vista apartment complex, leasing agent Ariana Ivas said there has been no direct impact from the pandemic, and “we still get calls every day” from potential renters. Still, she said there have been move-outs lately of people who have lost jobs and can’t afford the rent.

Ivas said the current occupancy rate is 94%.

Ruby Vista is a luxury apartment complex, with 120 units. Three-bedroom apartments rent for $1,799 per month and two bedrooms, $1,599 per month.