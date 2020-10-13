Market for rentals still strong in Elko area

ELKO – Rentals in the Elko area are in demand, although there have been a few challenges due to COVID-19 impacts that led to layoffs in businesses outside the gold mines that have continued to operate throughout the pandemic.
“We haven’t slowed down at all,” said Ciera Lupercio, leasing agent for the Villas at Riverside, which has 156 apartments. “We’ve been pretty fortunate. The majority of tenants work at the mines.”
She said she had one two-bedroom unit available, and there will be a few three-bedroom units available in mid-October.
Rents went up this year, Lupercio said, with a three-bedroom now at $1,360 per month, compared with $1,295 last year. She said only one person had to pay rent late during the pandemic.
The Parkway Apartments have been “pretty much 100%” filled, and the manager, Cathy Rich, said Parkway has not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been blessed. All my tenants have been good. I think the market is going really well. The biggest thing is that because of low interest rates, I have five notices to vacate from people buying houses,” Rich said.
When they leave, those apartments will be quickly filled because a lot of people have been applying, mainly people hired by the mines, she said.
Rich said there is one vacant unit now, but it is being remodeled and won’t be available for a month. A back order of appliances is slowing the project.
Parkway raised rates but they are still a little lower than the other apartment complexes because the units are a little smaller, Rich said.
A regular two-bedroom apartment is $975 per month, and the larger two-bedroom and the three-bedroom apartments are now $1,075 per month.
The Monte Carlo Apartments are doing well and under new management, according to Cassandra Dykstra, the property manager. Sandra Bullon is the residential manager.
“We’re real busy. We’re doing really good,” Dykstra said. “We’re getting calls all day long.”
She said there are a few three-bedroom, two-bath apartments and two-bedroom, two-bath apartments vacant, and Monte Carlo is upgrading all the empty units. There are no one-bedroom vacancies at Monte Carlo. The complex has 176 units.
The rent for a three-bedroom, two-bath with washer and dryer is $1,080 a month, the two-bedroom, two-bath with washer and dryer $1,000 and without washer and dryer, $980, Dykstra said.
Sandy Wakefield of Sandy’s Castles said the rental business “has been super busy this year, but it has been harder in the pandemic. Renters are moving, people are coming and going and life keeps moving on.”
She said they cannot show places while the outgoing tenants are still there. Once tenants leave, lockboxes are installed and potential renters can view the places after they register and schedule a viewing online.
Wakefield said that at the beginning of the pandemic there were 16 units sitting empty, but now units rent within about a week of being vacant.
The owners of houses for rent generally aren’t raising rates because they want to keep their properties rented, and there haven’t been any problems with tenants, she said.
Landlords are helping those who have been laid off, giving them a break on rates, Wakefield said. Most of the layoffs were among casino workers.
“Owners have been very generous,” she said.
At the Ruby Vista apartment complex, leasing agent Ariana Ivas said there has been no direct impact from the pandemic, and “we still get calls every day” from potential renters. Still, she said there have been move-outs lately of people who have lost jobs and can’t afford the rent.
Ivas said the current occupancy rate is 94%.
Ruby Vista is a luxury apartment complex, with 120 units. Three-bedroom apartments rent for $1,799 per month and two bedrooms, $1,599 per month.
With the pandemic, apartment complexes are doing more to clean and sanitize units when a tenant moves out before renting to a new tenant.
Lupercio said the carpets are cleaned, and “we sanitize everything in the unit.”
Rich said Parkway doesn’t show apartments until they are “cleaned and ready to go,” and those who look wear masks. However, she said often people rent the apartments without even seeing them.
Ivas said no one goes into a newly vacant apartment for 72 hours, and then that apartment is deep cleaned, including the carpet.
Although apartment complexes are full or nearly full, Jim Winer of Coldwell Banker Excel said there are no new apartment complexes under construction.
