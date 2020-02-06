Marketing Nevada's outdoors

ELKO – Before the last legislative session a council of outdoor businessmen talked to Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall about how other states have recognized the value of their natural resources and the need to both preserve those assets and recognize their economic value.

The group told Marshall, who is now chair of the Nevada Commission on Tourism, they would like to do something like that in Nevada.

“I had been aware of that because I had seen what Montana had done,” Marshall told the Elko Daily Free Press. “In Montana their governor had said, ‘People will come to Montana to fly fish, to ski, to hunt.’ He hired one person and said 'Why are we not recognizing this as a value to Montana?’”

Marshall said a number of Western states and Vermont have gotten together and formed the Confluence of States. She said they identified best practices as they learned about recognizing the value of the outdoors to a community.

“Colorado agreed to sponsor Nevada and we have now become part of the Confluence of States,” she said.