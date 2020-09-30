Marriage License

Sept. 17
Nathan Roy Pedersen, 55, and Sandy Kay Pendarvis, 59, both of Spring Creek
Cutter James Love, 28, and Haily Dawn Christensen, 25, both of West Wendover
Sept. 18
Carter William Sutton, 32, and Ruby Barbara Johnson, 30, both of Elko
Herbert Patrick Layne, 53, of Elko and Kristina Doreen Chaves, 43, of Boise
Sept. 21
Garret Bryce Brouwer, 30, and Tristan Michelle Peterson, 21, both of Elko
Sept. 33
Luis Alberto Salazar, 20, and Gabriella Lynn Vega, 21, both of Elko
