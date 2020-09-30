 Skip to main content
Marriage License
Marriage License

Wedding bells

Sept. 17

Nathan Roy Pedersen, 55, and Sandy Kay Pendarvis, 59, both of Spring Creek

Cutter James Love, 28, and Haily Dawn Christensen, 25, both of West Wendover

Sept. 18

Carter William Sutton, 32, and Ruby Barbara Johnson, 30, both of Elko

Herbert Patrick Layne, 53, of Elko and Kristina Doreen Chaves, 43, of Boise

Sept. 21

Garret Bryce Brouwer, 30, and Tristan Michelle Peterson, 21, both of Elko

Sept. 33

Luis Alberto Salazar, 20, and Gabriella Lynn Vega, 21, both of Elko

