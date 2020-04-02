Marriage licenses suspended indefinitely

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Marriages in Elko County will be delayed until further notice as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elko County Commissioners unanimously approved a request from County Clerk Kris Jakeman to suspend the issuance of marriage licenses to minimize the risks associated with COVID-19, protecting the public and staff from potential infection.

County Commissioners Delmo Andreozzi, Demar Dahl and Jon Karr were present during Wednesday's meeting. Cliff Eklund and Rex Steninger participated via telephone.

Rob Stokes, county manager, presented the item to commissioners April 1, adding that most county clerks statewide had already adopted the same policy.

“The only body that can allow the clerk to suspend marriage licenses for a period of time is the County Commission,” Stokes said.

He explained county offices were also taking measures to “have some separations” among staff to limit the transmission of the virus within a group of employees.

“[If infected] they would not take the whole office out at one time,” Stokes said.

Commissioners also approved a request from Stokes to allow him to deviate or change hours of operation as needed.