Marriage Licenses

July 1

Jeremiah Dean Grumbois, 36, of Spring Creek and Christina Noelle Main, 24, of Nampa, Idaho

Edwin Armani Ramirez Soto, 20, and Kenya Joy Gray, 18, both of Elko

July 2

David Jack Elzinga, 42, and Amy Jeanne Kunz, 35, both of Las Vegas

July 6

Juan Andres Meza, 23, and Hayley Dawn Haggerty, 25, both of Elko

July 7

Arthur Scott Allen, 58, of Spring Creek and Terry Ann Howell, 48, of Elko

Dylan Race Newman, 25, of Spring Creek and Catherine Ann Kump, 25, of Elko

Mohammed Mahadi Ahmed, 35, and Amya Desante Moore, 22, both of Elko

July 8

Zachary Stephen Heese, 22, and Scoti Mykel-Hoy Dominguez, 21 both of Elko

Garrett Benjamin Rucker, 26, and Renae Elizabeth Ballin, 23, both of Elko

