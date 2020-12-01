 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

Nov. 12

Sean Roy Moore, 43, of Elko and Donita Rae Myrick, 39, of Spring Creek

Nov. 13

Johnny Elwood Johnston Jr., 42, and Leslie Lyn Millican, 41, both of Elko

--

Philip Gabriel Benavides, 25, and Mindy Lee Arbogast, 24, both of Elko

--

Scotty Kahoku-Welowelo Lemn-Channels, 34, and Jade Mapuana Naimu McInnis, 33, both of Pahrump

Nov. 16

Kevin Udarbe Santiago, 28, and Brianne Ang Gustilo, 34, both of Elko

--

Brandon Michael Munguia, 33, and Jessica Mae Harris, 26, both of Elko

Nov. 17

Robert Allen Lintner II, 33, and Spring Pyper Trujillo, 30, both of Elko

