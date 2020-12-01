Marriage Licenses

Nov. 12
Sean Roy Moore, 43, of Elko and Donita Rae Myrick, 39, of Spring Creek
Nov. 13
Johnny Elwood Johnston Jr., 42, and Leslie Lyn Millican, 41, both of Elko
--
Philip Gabriel Benavides, 25, and Mindy Lee Arbogast, 24, both of Elko
--
Scotty Kahoku-Welowelo Lemn-Channels, 34, and Jade Mapuana Naimu McInnis, 33, both of Pahrump
Nov. 16
Kevin Udarbe Santiago, 28, and Brianne Ang Gustilo, 34, both of Elko
--
Brandon Michael Munguia, 33, and Jessica Mae Harris, 26, both of Elko
Nov. 17
Robert Allen Lintner II, 33, and Spring Pyper Trujillo, 30, both of Elko
