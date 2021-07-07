 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses
0 comments

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

June 18

Reyes Lara-Dominguez, 50, and Natalie Chantal Abbat, 42, both of Wells

Cameron Arlie Martindale, 23, and Camille Marie Creamer, 25, both of Elko

Timothy Michael Ward, 33, of Spring Creek and Katie Ilene Warner, 33, of Fernley

Jeremy Harley Fairbanks, 44, of Battle Mountain and Martha Ann Stocks, 47, of Winnemucca

June 21

Hector Espitia Ruiz, 25, and Yesenia Myriam Perez, 20, both of Elko

June 22

Jesse Michael Morgan, 26, and Angela Lynn Mayoh, 24, both of Spring Creek

June 23

Kaci Xavier Mutchler, 21, and Grace Elaine Ballard, 21, both of Carlin

Jamel Arbree Hamler, 32, and Tara Lynn Usko, 30, both of Spring Creek

June 24

Brett Phillip Allen, 24, of Spring Creek and Leena Ramzi Khoury, 25

June 25

Oscar William Harrell, 30, and Samantha Mary Swartzendruber, 30, both of Spring Creek

June 28

David William Jewett, 53, of Spring Creek and Melia Ladawn Pentilla, 43, of Meridian

Tod Glen Corbin, 59, and Phyllis A. Mason, 68, both of Montello

June 29

Leonard Kenneth Carter, 38, and Lauryn Renee Jaques, 29, both of Spring Creek

John Cyrus Highland, 37, and Brandie Jean Moseley, 44, both of Elko

Devin Andrew Kyriss, 28, of Spring Creek and Jessica Nicholle Raum, 31, of Elko

Jared Lee Stailey, 46, and Jennifer Marie Michaud, 48, both of Spring Creek

June 30

Colby Alan Larson, 22, and Haley Jean Allen, 22, both of Spring Creek

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rodeo clown John Harrison trick rides during Reno Rodeo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News