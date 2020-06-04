Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

May 28

Timothy Edward Blanchard, 19, and Samantha Michelle Wells, 19, both of Elko.

Duane Lee Kramer, 60, and Kathleen Marie Hall, 58, both of Spring Creek.

Raul Pacheco Pacheco, 21, and Jazmin Marie Paz, 19, both of Oakley, Idaho.

May 29

Michael David Montrose, 37, and Terra Michelle Eby, 34.

Chad Adam Scott, 31, of Carlin and Katherine Balleras Bitonio-Aguirre, 30 of Elko.

June 1

Joshua John Friez, 25, and Sierra Braquel Haggerty, 23, both of Spring Creek.

Dusty R. Jensen, 30, of Elko and Eliza Grace Chantry, 30, of Heyburn, Nevada.

June 2

Alan West Wakefield, 40, and Hailey Rey Yadon, 30, both of Spring Creek.

