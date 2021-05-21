 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

May 13

Douglas Warren Patterson, 59, of Spring Creek and Desiree Michelle Clift, 45, of Carlin

May 14

Carlos Torres-Gonzalez, 42, and Blanca Esthela Rivera-Miramontes, 39, both of Elko

--

Jason Landon Dewey, 23, and Shayla Jo Fast, 27, both of Elko

--

Isaac Christian Martin, 25, and Makayla Elise Johnson, 26, both of Elko

--

Staphanie Rivera, 39, and Stacy Richards, 36

May 17

Alejandro Perez, 21, and Jael Elizabeth Uriarte, 18, both of Elko

--

Lawrence Garcia Urteaga, 36, of Elko and Sonia Camillia Montoya, 45, of Ferndale

May 18

Hector Adrian Ramirez, 24, of Elko and Monica Beatriz Perez, 24, of Spring Creek

