Marriage Licenses

May 13
Douglas Warren Patterson, 59, of Spring Creek and Desiree Michelle Clift, 45, of Carlin
May 14
Carlos Torres-Gonzalez, 42, and Blanca Esthela Rivera-Miramontes, 39, both of Elko
--
Jason Landon Dewey, 23, and Shayla Jo Fast, 27, both of Elko
--
Isaac Christian Martin, 25, and Makayla Elise Johnson, 26, both of Elko
--
Staphanie Rivera, 39, and Stacy Richards, 36
May 17
Alejandro Perez, 21, and Jael Elizabeth Uriarte, 18, both of Elko
--
Lawrence Garcia Urteaga, 36, of Elko and Sonia Camillia Montoya, 45, of Ferndale
May 18
Hector Adrian Ramirez, 24, of Elko and Monica Beatriz Perez, 24, of Spring Creek
