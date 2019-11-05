Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

Oct. 23

Kurt Alan Rowe, 31, and Lindsey Joy Frazier, 35, both of Spring Creek

Oct. 24

Dalton James Smith, 23, and Lindsey Morgan Wigham, 24, both of Spring Creek

———

Neal Ray Johnson, 58, and Jan Schultz, 56, both of Spring Creek

———

Robert Eugene Sharlow, 49, and Olivia M. Simpson, 49, both of Elko

Oct. 28

William Thomas Ray Jr., 61, and Valerie Jo Simpson, 61, both of Carlin

———

Alex Clyde Thompson, 34, of La Habra, California, and Sara Alejandra Santana Salazar, 18, of Winnemucca

