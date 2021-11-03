Marriage Licenses

Oct. 21

Christopher Henry Maw, 44, and Ereanna Raye Riley, 30, both of Spring Creek

Clark Lee Jones, 53, and Lisa Monique Aburto, 38, both of Ruby Valley

Oct. 22

Michael Trent Nickovich, 57, and Gina Catherine Luchetti, 57, both of Elko

Oct. 25

Delmer Dean Fiscus, 63, of Elko and Robin Christine Pickett, 64, of Independence

Coltin Jay Andersen, 28, of Elko and Cecilee Nicole Twitchell, 26, of West Jordan

Oct. 26

Trever Jay Stevenson, 32, and Vickey Charmaine Stout, 28, both of Spring Creek

Oct. 27

Carter Cole Williams, 20, of Spring Creek and Jacey Renee Allen, 19, of Powell Butte

Ryan Douglas Clymens, 23, of West Wendover and Josie Marie Murphy, 24, of Spring Creek

Oct. 28

John Michael Farley, 40, of Elko and Marisol McGhee, 34, of Spring Creek

