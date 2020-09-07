 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses
0 comments

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

Aug. 6

Steve Correa, 29, and Courtney Almeta Yates, 24, both of Elko

Aug. 7

Albert William Harmer, 29, of Spring Creek and Randella Marie Tobey, 28, of Elko

--

Michael Andrek Dimick, 18, of Elko and Leah Dale Heieie, 19, of Spring Creek

--

Aug. 10

Austin Jordan Hall, 30, of Elko and Alma Letisia Jimenez, 26, of Lovelock

--

Robert Curtis Moore, 35, and Erica L. Daigneault, 26, both of Elko

--

Aug. 11

Adam Michael Dilulo, 29, and Angela Michelle Rose, 28, both of Spring Creek

--

Jose Guillermo Ruiz-Aguilar, 47, and Ramona Bravo-Castaneda, 35, both of Elko

--

Robert Allen Miller, 48, of Overton and Dallas M. Barnett, 37, of Logandale

Aug. 12

Robert D. Kinnick, 69, of West Wendover and Misty Michelle Hannigan, 50, of Salt Lake City

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State panel OKs big Elko events
Local

State panel OKs big Elko events

ELKO – Rides and Rods Classic Car Show and the Gold Rush Bull Riding Challenge are back on the Elko City Council’s agenda for Tuesday with goo…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fire torches garage of Teal Way home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News