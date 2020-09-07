Marriage Licenses

Aug. 6
Steve Correa, 29, and Courtney Almeta Yates, 24, both of Elko
Aug. 7
Albert William Harmer, 29, of Spring Creek and Randella Marie Tobey, 28, of Elko
Michael Andrek Dimick, 18, of Elko and Leah Dale Heieie, 19, of Spring Creek
Aug. 10
Austin Jordan Hall, 30, of Elko and Alma Letisia Jimenez, 26, of Lovelock
Robert Curtis Moore, 35, and Erica L. Daigneault, 26, both of Elko
Aug. 11
Adam Michael Dilulo, 29, and Angela Michelle Rose, 28, both of Spring Creek
Jose Guillermo Ruiz-Aguilar, 47, and Ramona Bravo-Castaneda, 35, both of Elko
Robert Allen Miller, 48, of Overton and Dallas M. Barnett, 37, of Logandale
Aug. 12
Robert D. Kinnick, 69, of West Wendover and Misty Michelle Hannigan, 50, of Salt Lake City
