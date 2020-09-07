Marriage Licenses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 6

Steve Correa, 29, and Courtney Almeta Yates, 24, both of Elko

Aug. 7

Albert William Harmer, 29, of Spring Creek and Randella Marie Tobey, 28, of Elko

--

Michael Andrek Dimick, 18, of Elko and Leah Dale Heieie, 19, of Spring Creek

--

Aug. 10

Austin Jordan Hall, 30, of Elko and Alma Letisia Jimenez, 26, of Lovelock

--

Robert Curtis Moore, 35, and Erica L. Daigneault, 26, both of Elko

--

Aug. 11

Adam Michael Dilulo, 29, and Angela Michelle Rose, 28, both of Spring Creek

--

Jose Guillermo Ruiz-Aguilar, 47, and Ramona Bravo-Castaneda, 35, both of Elko

--

Robert Allen Miller, 48, of Overton and Dallas M. Barnett, 37, of Logandale

Aug. 12

Robert D. Kinnick, 69, of West Wendover and Misty Michelle Hannigan, 50, of Salt Lake City

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0