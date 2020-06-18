Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

June 11

Jonathon Shane Michael Timmons, 25, and Desirae Lynn Leininger, 25, both of Elko

--

Jason John Wright, 24, of Tuscarora and Julia Nicole Trowbridge, 25, of Elko

--

Michael Everett Bloomfield, 30, and Amber Nichole Moon, 33, both of Spring Creek

June 12

Nathan Jeffrey Bricker, 35, and Stacey Lynne Koch, 36, both of Spring Creek

June 15

Garrett James Brown, 22, and Samantha Lynne Campbell, 20, both of Elko

June 16

Bruce Connelly Jones, 34, of Duckwater and Cara Veronica Perez, 30, of Elko

--

Matthew Raymond McLaughlin, 30, of Elko and Tawney Victoria Black, 30, of Spring Creek

--

Christopher Rokeith Davis, 22, and Tanya Kay Olson, 25, of Plano

